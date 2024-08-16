The Price Is About to Be Right for Notre Dame Football
JD Price looked different very early on
A couple of years ago I was sitting high atop Notre Dame Stadium taking in the annual Blue & Gold game. One of the high points of the day was a young freshman JD Price, who streaked around the corner of the defense and outran everyone for a touchdown.
This kind of burst and spark was exactly what Notre Dame's offense needed more of on a game-to-game basis.
Unfortunately, this excitement was short-lived as Price suffered an Achilles heel injury that ended his freshman campaign before it got started. That initiated a long rehabilitation process.
As the saying goes, the year after the return from a major leg injury is normally when a player returns to pre-injury form. That year will be 2024 for Price.
Price is in a great position to shine in 2024 Notre Dame offense
Now that Price is fully healthy again and appears to have his pre-injury burst back, he is poised to truly shine in the new-look Denbrock offense.
With so much attention being paid to Jeremiyah Love, and what a dynamic weapon he will be for the Irish, Price has a chance to provide a heavy 1-2 punch out of the Notre Dame backfield.
Whether it be in the run game or short to intermediate pass game, defenses are going to have a hard time dealing with Love, the Irish tight ends, the rebuilt receiving corps, Riley Leonard's legs, and keeping Price in check.
Price is going to find himself in many favorable 1 vs 1 matchups this fall that with his athleticism - he'll win the majority of them.
What a great redemption story this will be after an arduous return from a brutal injury. The Price is right, indeed.
