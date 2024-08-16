Irish Breakdown

The Price Is About to Be Right for Notre Dame Football

JD Price is ready to have a breakout year in Notre Dame's new offense

John Kennedy

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price runs the ball up the field during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price runs the ball up the field during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
JD Price looked different very early on

A couple of years ago I was sitting high atop Notre Dame Stadium taking in the annual Blue & Gold game. One of the high points of the day was a young freshman JD Price, who streaked around the corner of the defense and outran everyone for a touchdown.

This kind of burst and spark was exactly what Notre Dame's offense needed more of on a game-to-game basis.


Unfortunately, this excitement was short-lived as Price suffered an Achilles heel injury that ended his freshman campaign before it got started. That initiated a long rehabilitation process.

As the saying goes, the year after the return from a major leg injury is normally when a player returns to pre-injury form. That year will be 2024 for Price.

Price is in a great position to shine in 2024 Notre Dame offense

Now that Price is fully healthy again and appears to have his pre-injury burst back, he is poised to truly shine in the new-look Denbrock offense.

With so much attention being paid to Jeremiyah Love, and what a dynamic weapon he will be for the Irish, Price has a chance to provide a heavy 1-2 punch out of the Notre Dame backfield.

Whether it be in the run game or short to intermediate pass game, defenses are going to have a hard time dealing with Love, the Irish tight ends, the rebuilt receiving corps, Riley Leonard's legs, and keeping Price in check.

Price is going to find himself in many favorable 1 vs 1 matchups this fall that with his athleticism - he'll win the majority of them.

What a great redemption story this will be after an arduous return from a brutal injury. The Price is right, indeed.

