GameDay Chat: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles
Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame and Florida State face each other in a matchup of the number five Fighting Irish against the struggling 1-2 Seminoles.
This game day chat is where you can talk about the game, get the latest analysis and get the latest updates from the game.\
6:48 PM - Reminder that Notre Dame will be without starting DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and linebacker Jack Kiser tonight.
Before we get started, make sure you get caught up on all the pre-game analysis.
What To Look For - Things to look for early in the game to know if Notre Dame is ready to shake off the rust and dominate.
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU - Keys for the Notre Dame offense to thrive in the matchup against the Seminoles.
Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU - Keys for the Notre Dame defense to thrive in the matchup against the Seminoles.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU - How the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Florida State defense.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. FSU - How the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Florida State offense.
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook