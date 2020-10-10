SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

GameDay Chat: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame and Florida State face each other in a matchup of the number five Fighting Irish against the struggling 1-2 Seminoles.

This game day chat is where you can talk about the game, get the latest analysis and get the latest updates from the game.\

6:48 PM - Reminder that Notre Dame will be without starting DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and linebacker Jack Kiser tonight.

Before we get started, make sure you get caught up on all the pre-game analysis.

What To Look For - Things to look for early in the game to know if Notre Dame is ready to shake off the rust and dominate.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU - Keys for the Notre Dame offense to thrive in the matchup against the Seminoles.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU - Keys for the Notre Dame defense to thrive in the matchup against the Seminoles.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. FSU - How the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Florida State defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. FSU - How the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Florida State offense.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
thomasna33
thomasna33

Setting up the projector and screen in the backyard to watch the game tonight with the family. Haven't tried streaming a game yet. Hopefully this is fun. Go Irish!

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame QB Is A Winner, But He's Missing The Wins That Matter

Brian Kelly says his QB is a winner, but Ian Book and Notre Dame are still missing the big wins.

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

College Football Games To Watch: Week Six

There are four games that I will have my eye on during week six of the college football season

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Game Prediction: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

The Irish Breakdown crew makes their prediction for Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

GameDay Central: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

Notre Dame hosts Florida State, and Irish Breakdown has all the prep work you need to be ready.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Prediction: #1 Clemson Tigers vs. #7 Miami Hurricanes

The Clemson Tigers and Miami Hurricanes battle it out in the marquee ACC matchup of the weekend

Bryan Driskell

by

NatoreExpress

What To Look For: #5 Notre Dame vs. Florida State

There are things we will see early in the game that will tell us if Notre Dame is ready to thrive against the Seminoles

Bryan Driskell

Game Prediction: #22 Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Big 12 has struggled so far, and the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup could remove the conference from playoff consideration

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Irish Breakdown Mailbag: Talking Notre Dame Football - October 9

There were a lot of great Notre Dame questions in the latest Irish Breakdown mailbag podcast

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Needs A Specific Plan For Kevin Austin

Notre Dame needs to make junior receiver Kevin Austin a focal part of the offense as soon as he gets back on the field

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life