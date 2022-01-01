Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense Can Get It Done In Fiesta Bowl Loss

If you want to talk about a tale of two halves I think the offense is a great example. Notre Dame had 358 total yards of offense and 342 coming through the air to go along with four touchdown passes. In the second half the Irish could only muster 193 total yards, 75 of which came on the only scoring drive of the half when the game was already decided.

Quarterback

*** Jack Coan played about as good of a first half as you could play. He completed 24 of 33 of his passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns. That is a completion percentage of 73%. He was quick and decisive with his reads. He was going through his progressions and finding the open receiver. He was spreading the ball around. In the first half Coan could do no wrong.

*** In the second half the Oklahoma State defense turned up the pressure and Coan did not have the time to do what he was doing in the first half. Couple that with a couple drops and a terrible decision on the interception and the offense just could not get started. There a few missed opportunities as well including a deep ball to Lorenzo Styles that was just overthrown. Overall the quarterback play was just not as consistent as it needed to be to win the game.

Running Backs

*** The run game could only muster 42 yards on the day but the majority of that rally had nothing to do with the backs. Where they made their mark today was through the air. The combination of Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree totaled 10 catches for 136 yards which included a 53 yard catch and run for a touchdown by Tyree. From what I gathered the pass protection was solid when they were asked to do so but they were being used more as pass catching targets than extra blockers.

Tight Ends

*** To no one's surprise the tight ends were used a LOT in this game. Tommy Rees got a little too cute at one point going with 13 personnel and trying to throw deep on a 2nd and 10 play. Also not surprising Michael Mayer was the only tight end that was targeted today but he made up for it catching 7 balls for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Outside of one drop in the second half on a nice back shoulder throw from Coan that would have been a first down, Mayer did a great job catching the ball in this game. His diving catch for the second touchdown was the highlight.

Wide Receivers

*** As much as things change they stay the same. The Notre Dame wide receivers still cannot get off press coverage and it shows. Both Braden Lenzy and Kevin Austin struggled to get off coverage despite combining for 13 catches and 165 yards. They were at their best in crossing routes and vertical stretch routes and RPO catches. Once they got the ball in their hands they were able to make things happen but stretching the field vertically was very difficult with the blanket coverage provided by Oklahoma State. True freshman Lorenzo Styles had a very good game in the slot. He led the team in catches with 8, yards with 136, and tied Austin for the lead at receiver in touchdown grabs with one. Bottom line he is going to be fun to watch over the next two years.

Offensive Line

*** I reserve the right to change my mind after going back and watching the film but I thought the offensive line played about as well as I expected them to play, and no that is not a compliment. In the first half I thought they did a very good job of giving Jack Coan time to throw the football and make his reads. I was pleasantly surprised by this turn of events.

*** I thought Blake Fisher looked the part at right tackle today. When the rush got to Coan I do not believe it came from the outside. I watched him on a number of plays use his athleticism to not allow freshman All-American Collin Oliver turn the corner.

*** Unfortunately, 6th year senior Cain Madden did not go out with the bang I was hoping for in his last game in an Irish uniform. He struggled in the second half against the pass rush and from what I could tell was not getting much movement in the run game either. He was beat on two consecutive plays late in the third quarter that stalled drives. It was just not a good outing for the veteran.

