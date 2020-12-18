Game Prediction: #2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs #3 Clemson Tigers

The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0) and the third-ranked Clemson Tigers (9-1) are set to face each other in the ACC Championship.

Over the last two weeks Irish Breakdown has provided analysis on this matchup, and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 36, Clemson 33

I was torn for the last two weeks on who to pick in this matchup. My head tells me that based on the return of Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Davis, and the fact beating Clemson twice will be incredibly hard, that picking Clemson would be the smart play.

The other half of my brain tells me that even with those starters back, and with the two missing linebackers from Nov. 7 back, Notre Dame still has plenty of matchup advantages. The Irish should still be able to control the line of scrimmage, and there are plenty of skill players that could give Clemson problems.

Notre Dame also didn't play its best game against the Tigers the first time around. The flip side of that argument is Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is going to have plenty to throw out first-year coordinator Tommy Rees now that he's seen the Notre Dame offense up close and personal. Notre Dame went over 58 minutes without scoring an offensive touchdown in the first matchup, so what happens in round two?

At the end of the day, the combination of the game playing in expected 40-degree weather, Notre Dame's matchup advantages in the trenches and my unwillingness to pick against the Irish has me seeing a second overtime contest, but this time Notre Dame seals its first-ever conference title by answering a Clemson overtime field goal with a touchdown.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Clemson 24, Notre Dame 21

This was one of the hardest predictions I have had to do this season. I decided to go with my head instead of my heart. It is very easy to talk myself into a Notre Dame win and believe me, no one would be happier if they pulled it off. I think the Irish have the advantage in both trenches and I think Notre Dame has more "studs" than Clemson has.

I just cannot get over the fact that Trevor Lawrence is going to be the one behind center. The man is 33-1, and his only loss came to Joe Burrow and the record setting LSU Tigers in last year's title game. He is a winner, I think he will complete more third-down opportunities than the last meeting and that will be enough.

I could very well see Clemson with the ball late in the game with a chance to tie or win. It would be very hard to bet against Lawrence.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 35, Notre Dame 24

This is the only game that matters on Saturday. Ohio State should steamroll Northwestern, and the Florida Gators shouldn't challenge Alabama.

Clemson needs to win this game to get into the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is back and has had some of his best games in the ACC Championship. In two games, he's thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions.

But it's not just Lawrence who's healthy this time around. Both veteran linebacker James Skalski, redshirt sophomore linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and sophomore run-stopper Tyler Davis will take the field Saturday against the Irish.

There should be a sense of urgency on the Clemson sideline. The Tigers will win a close one and most likely lock-in a third matchup with Notre Dame in the CFP.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Clemson 31

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's return will be important, but linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the Irish front seven will force him into many difficult third-down situations and Notre Dame will win the turnover battle because of it.

The Notre Dame offense will be more explosive in round two of this matchup, and it will still provide a fair share of banging with its big offensive line. Bottom line, Notre Dame will capitalize on its possessions more than Clemson. Irish will win a close battle.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Clemson 38

I don't see this game looking a whole lot different than the first matchup. As crazy as it sounds, I expect Clark Lea's defense to look to take away Travis Etienne and force Trevor Lawrence to win this game with his arm.

Notre Dame's defensive backs have been improving every game all season, and they'll be up to the task of matching up with Clemson's elite wideouts. I just feel like the Irish are finally at a point on both sides of the ball where they know exactly who they are and what they need to do to win these types of games.

Look for freshman tight end Michael Mayer to have the best game of his young career.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 38, Notre Dame 35

Florida dropped a tough game to a bad LSU team and now needs to regroup headed into Alabama. While the Gators can score at will, the defense has been a disaster. Alabama should be able to over power them on offense and slow them down enough on defense for a comfortable win.

Here is our podcast making our predictions and showing how we think the game will play out.

