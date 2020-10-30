Game Prediction: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Notre Dame heads to Atlanta this weekend for a matchup against Georgia Tech. The 5-0 Fighting Irish will take on the 2-4 Yellow Jackets as the fourth-ranked Irish look to set up a battle of unbeaten next weekend when Clemson comes to town.

The Irish Breakdown crew has broken down the matchups, and now its time to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Georgia Tech 17

Notre Dame dominates this matchup in every way possible, and the Yellow Jackets come into the contest coming off back-to-back losses in which they were out-scored 121-34.

Georgia Tech struggles to defend the run, which puts the Irish offensive line and running backs in position to have a big game. I fully expect running backs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree to rack up a lot of yards in the win, and I believe the Irish offense will flourish.

Beyond winning, getting the pass game rolling should be a focus for the Irish coaching staff.

Defensively, the Irish will have their hands full with dynamic freshmen Jeff Sims at quarterback and Jahmyr Gibbs at running back. Sims isn't the most accurate passer, but he has a strong arm and he's a dangerous runner. The Irish defense will need to play with discipline when it rushes the quarterback, and it will need to tackle well to keep the Jackets from ripping off enough big plays to score a couple of touchdowns.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 13

This contest has a very similar feeling to the Pitt game for me but with opposite sides of the ball being the better side. Georgia Tech has a truly poor defense and the ND offense should be able to have their way with them all night long. I expect them to run the ball with great effectiveness and hopefully take the passing game to a different level. I would like to see the tight end position be more involved in the passing game on multiple levels and of course quarterback Ian Book needs to hit the "layups" in this one.

The Jackets offense has some firepower with Jeff Sims at quarterback and Jahmyr Gibbs at running back, but they are both true freshmen and will make true freshmen mistakes. I do expect the defense to dominate but they have enough juice to score a bit which is why I am giving them 13.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 3

Georgia Tech is a terrible team on both sides of the ball. Head coach Geoff Collins had to transition a team out of the triple option offense and the talent was pretty bare. If Notre Dame doesn't bully them all afternoon it would be from self inflicted wounds. Freshman receiver Jordan Johnson getting into the mix and the offensive explosion from last week should carry over once again.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Georgia Tech 10

The Irish defense feasts on inconsistent quarterbacks. Freshman Jeff Sims already proved he’s talented, but he’s also erratic. His 10 interceptions in six games will increase by two, and the Yellow Jackets will struggle to move the football.

Notre Dame will pound Georgia Tech and rush for 285-yards and four rushing scores. The game will not be close by halftime.

J.P. SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 43, Georgia Tech 13

I believe the Irish may have found their rhythm against Pitt. Now they'll face another team that appears inferior at most positions. This should be another confidence-building game away from the pressures of South Bend.

Look for quarterback Ian Book to continue to try pushing the ball downfield on deep throws, as he's going to need to do that in order to get Notre Dame where we all want them to do. I see another suffocating defensive performance being the catalyst for a big Notre Dame win.

