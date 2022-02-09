Irish Breakdown TV: Talking George Takacs ' Departure, 2023 Dream Class For Notre Dame

In our latest show we break down the decision of George Takacs to leave Notre Dame and then talk about our "dream class" for Notre Dame in 2023

Notre Dame lost a tight end yesterday when rising fifth-year senior George Takacs announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. There is also plenty of recruiting to discuss with the Notre Dame program.

In our latest show we break down the Takacs departure, what comes next at tight end and who this helps on the current roster. We then had our Monday recruiting hour show, and the focus of today's show was our "Dream Class" for Notre Dame in the 2023 class.

Takacs leaving wasn't as much of a surprise as was his initial decision to return. His return meant Notre Dame would have seven tight ends on the roster, which is a lot, and it also meant he was turning down a chance to be "the man" at another school and was returning to be a backup to star tight end Michael Mayer.

We discussed what changed for Takacs, and why this decision is good for him and his future and also plays well for Notre Dame. The talented, young and inexperienced players on the tight end depth chart, especially returners Kevin Bauman, Cane Berrong and Mitchell Evans, certainly have a big opportunity in front of them.

Next we turn to recruiting.

IB Recruiting Director Ryan Roberts and I went position by position, breaking down what would be the "dream class" for Notre Dame. We also spent time talking about whether or not this was a pipe dream or a realistic dream class. Of course, any time you talk about a dream class for Notre Dame in 2023 there will be plenty of talk about keeping Keon Keeley and Peyton Bowen in the class, adding star quarterback Dante Moore and the wide receiver position.

