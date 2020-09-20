SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Notre Dame Beats South Florida

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame improved to 2-0 with a dominant victory over South Florida. The 52-0 win tied for the biggest margin of victory in head coach Brian Kelly's career in South Bend, tying wins last season over New Mexico (66-14) and Bowling Green (52-0).

The Irish offense put up 430 yards in the win, including 281 on the ground. On defense, the Irish held USF to just 231 yards despite missing three starters and several backups.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the Fighting Irish victory, which you can see here:

There were a lot of career highs and career firsts in the win.

Junior running back C'Bo Flemister rushed for a career-high 127 yards (9.8 YPC) in the win. 

Freshman running back Chris Tyree rushed for a career-high 65 yards (8.1 YPC).

Junior tight end Tommy Tremble had a career-high 61 receiving yards. 

Freshman tight end Kevin Bauman made his first career reception (5 yards) when he hauled in a throw from freshman quarterback Drew Pyne. It was also the first completion of Pyne's career.

Sophomore linebacker Osita Ekwonu blocked a punt for the first time in his career. It was recovered by freshman end Jordan Botelho for a touchdown, the first of his career.

Sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser had a career-high 8 tackles in his first career start.

Junior safety Houston Griffith had a career-high 5 tackles.

Freshman cornerback Clarence Lewis made his first career start, as did junior safety DJ Brown. Lewis set career highs with 5 tackles, one tackle for loss and three pass break ups.

Sophomore safety KJ Wallace had a career-high 3 tackles, as did linebacker JD Bertrand.

Freshman end Alexander Ehrensberger registered a sack on the first play of his career against the Bulls. Freshman end Jordan Botelho also had his first career tackle, while sophomore corner Cam Hart had the first two pass break ups of his career.

Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
Ian Book vs. USF
Ian Boo vs. USF
Isaiah Foskey vs. USF
Jafar Armstrong vs. USF
Kyren Williams vs. USF
Chris Tyree vs. USF
Kyren Williams vs. USF
Notre Dame defense vs. USF
Jack Lamb vs. USF
Notre Dame scores vs. USF
Kyren Williams celebrates vs. USF
Jafar Armstrong vs. USF
Chris Tyree vs. USF
Kyren Williams vs. USF
C'Bo Flemister vs. USF
C'Bo Flemister vs. USF
Notre Dame defense vs. USF
Jack Kiser vs. USF
Drew Pyne vs. USF
Jordan Botelho vs. USF
Jordan Botelho vs. USF
Braden Lenzy vs. USF
Notre Dame defense vs. USF

NOTE: Video and photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. South Florida

All the latest updates from Notre Dame vs. South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. Duke

All the latest updates and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Duke game.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Likely To Not Have Two Starters Available On Saturday

Sources informed Irish Breakdown that Notre Dame could be without a pair of starters on Saturday against South Florida.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Observations: Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from the victory over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Gorm_is_Or

Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. South Florida Bulls

The Irish Breakdown crew makes their predictions for Notre Dame and South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

GoldenHomer

Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense vs. South Florida

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from the 52-0 victory over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

IN_Irish

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense v s. Duke

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Grading The Notre Dame Offense vs. Duke

Grading the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame vs. South Florida

Looking at the keys to a Notre Dame victory over the South Florida Bulls

Bryan Driskell

by

at7724