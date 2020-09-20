Highlights, Photos and Notes: Notre Dame Beats South Florida

Notre Dame improved to 2-0 with a dominant victory over South Florida. The 52-0 win tied for the biggest margin of victory in head coach Brian Kelly's career in South Bend, tying wins last season over New Mexico (66-14) and Bowling Green (52-0).

The Irish offense put up 430 yards in the win, including 281 on the ground. On defense, the Irish held USF to just 231 yards despite missing three starters and several backups.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the Fighting Irish victory, which you can see here:

There were a lot of career highs and career firsts in the win.

Junior running back C'Bo Flemister rushed for a career-high 127 yards (9.8 YPC) in the win.

Freshman running back Chris Tyree rushed for a career-high 65 yards (8.1 YPC).

Junior tight end Tommy Tremble had a career-high 61 receiving yards.

Freshman tight end Kevin Bauman made his first career reception (5 yards) when he hauled in a throw from freshman quarterback Drew Pyne. It was also the first completion of Pyne's career.

Sophomore linebacker Osita Ekwonu blocked a punt for the first time in his career. It was recovered by freshman end Jordan Botelho for a touchdown, the first of his career.

Sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser had a career-high 8 tackles in his first career start.

Junior safety Houston Griffith had a career-high 5 tackles.

Freshman cornerback Clarence Lewis made his first career start, as did junior safety DJ Brown. Lewis set career highs with 5 tackles, one tackle for loss and three pass break ups.

Sophomore safety KJ Wallace had a career-high 3 tackles, as did linebacker JD Bertrand.

Freshman end Alexander Ehrensberger registered a sack on the first play of his career against the Bulls. Freshman end Jordan Botelho also had his first career tackle, while sophomore corner Cam Hart had the first two pass break ups of his career.

NOTE: Video and photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

