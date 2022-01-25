It's Official: Notre Dame Hires Al Washington To Coach The Defensive Line

Notre Dame has made it official by announcing that Al Washington will be the next defensive line coach for the Fighting Irish.

Washington replaces Mike Elston, who left for Michigan after coaching the Notre Dame defensive line for 10 of the last 12 seasons.

The new Irish assistant coach comes to Notre Dame after spending the last three seasons coaching linebackers at Ohio State after one season coaching that position for Michigan. Prior to that he coached the Cincinnati defensive line under then defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. That connection was clearly a key part of this hire, as Freeman saw first hand what kind of defensive line coach and recruiter Washington can be.

Washington graduated from Boston College and was a defensive lineman for the Eagles (2002-06). He coached defensive line, special teams and running backs during his tenure.

In just two drafts with the Buckeyes, Washington had three of his linebackers get drafted in the second or third round. He also coached defensive ends Harold Landry and Zach Allen while at Boston College, and that duo was also selected in the top three rounds, with Landry going in the second and Allen going in round three.

Landry and Allen both had multiple seasons with double digit tackles for loss at Boston College. Landry racked up 16 tackles for loss in 2015 and 22.0 in 2016. In his one season with Washington as his position coach Landry led the nation with 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles and finished fifth nationally in tackles for loss.

Washington inherits a very talented group of defensive linemen, and he'll be tasked with also keeping 2023 standouts Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon in the class, as well as getting the 2022 Irish defensive line to play at an elite level. According to my coaching sources, Washington is also a strong recruiter with deep ties in the Midwest.

