It's Official: Chansi Stuckey Hired To Coach Notre Dame Receivers

Notre Dame has officially hired Chansi Stuckey to be his receivers coach. The school made that announcement today.

Stuckey has only been involved in coach for three seasons. In 2019 and 2020 he had off-field roles at Clemson, his alma mater. He was the video graduate assistant in 2019 and offensive player development in 2020.

Baylor hired him in 2021 as part of an offensive staff overhaul. The Bears went 2-7 in 2020 but went 12-2 in 2021, Stuckey's first with the program. Baylor beat Oklahoma State 21-16 in the Big 12 title game and beat Ole Miss 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl.

On offense the Bears showed significant improvement this past season. Baylor improved its scoring average (23.3 PPG to 31.6 PPG), total offense (310.2 YPG to 422.4 YPG), yards per play (4.4 YPP to 6.3 YPP), yards per pass attempt (6.0 YPA to 7.8 YPA), yards per catch (9.7 YPC to 12.0 YPC) and passer rating (121.28 to 147.67).

Senior wide receiver Tyquan Thornton earned second team All-Big 12 honors after hauling in career highs of 62 catches, 942 yards and 10 touchdowns. he hauled in six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Big 12 title game win over Oklahoma State.

Senior RJ Sneed also set career highs with 46 catches and 573 yards while earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. Graduate transfer Drew Estrada (Dartmouth) hauled in 30 passes for 367 yards and a score in his only season in Waco.

Stuckey will be tasked with developing the talented but technically underwhelming wide receiver corps at Notre Dame.

