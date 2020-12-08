Ian Book Selected As A Maxwell And Davey O'Brien Award Semi-Finalist

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was named a semi-finalist for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards

Notre Dame veteran quarterback Ian Book has been named a semi-finalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien Award.

The Maxwell Award goes annually to the nation's best all-around player. The Davey O'Brien Award is presented to the nation's top quarterback.

Book has passed for 2,382 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, and he was picked off just twice all season. The fifth-year senior completed 63.3% of his passes and added 465 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Book and the Irish are slated to face Clemson on Dec. 19 for the ACC Championship.

Six former Notre Dame stars have won the Maxwell Award. End Leon Hart (1949) was the first, and running back Johnny Lattner (1952, 1953) won it twice. Linebacker Jim Lynch (1966) and defensive end Ross Browner (1977) also won the Maxwell Award.

Former star Brady Quinn is the only Irish quarterback to win the honor. Quinn won it in 2006 when he threw for 3,426 yards and a school record 37 touchdowns.

Linebacker Manti Te'o (2012) was the last Notre Dame player to win the award.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter