Ian Book Officially Announces Decision To Pursue The NFL

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book officially announced that he will be departing Notre Dame, meaning his next steps are pursuing a career in the National Football League.

The 2020 season was expected to be his final season, but a rule by the NCAA that granted all players an additional season of eligibility gave Book the opportunity to return for a sixth season, should he choose to do so.

Notre Dame went 30-5 in games started by Book, which gave him the most wins for a starting quarterback in program history. Book finished his career ranked second all-time at Notre Dame in passing yards (8,947), passing touchdown (72), completions (728) and his 63.8% completion rate is on top.

Book also rushed for 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns during his Irish career. He threw for at least 300 yards in eight games, which trails only Brady Quinn (11) and Jimmy Clausen (10).

Book is scheduled to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

