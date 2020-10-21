SI.com
IrishBreakdown
PFF: Ian Book Ranks 10th Among ACC Quarterbacks

Bryan Driskell

Pro Football Focus ranked the 15 starting quarterbacks in the ACC heading into week eight action, and Notre Dame veteran Ian Book ranked 10th.

Book has passed for 714 yards and three touchdowns while completing 61.7% of his throws. Book has thrown just one interception and has rushed for 126 yards and five scores.

Here is the PFF analysis of the Irish quarterback:

"The Irish defense has been great, the offensive line has been great, the run game (thanks to the offensive line) has been great, but the passing offense has fallen short.

"Book hasn’t been able to overcome the deficiencies at wide receiver and has earned just a 65.0 passing grade in four games this year. He hasn’t put the ball in harm’s way — he has the lowest turnover-worthy play rate in the ACC — but Book also hasn’t been able to produce many big plays. He has just one big-time throw this year, forming the lowest big-time throw rate in the ACC. Notre Dame is actually only one of two Power Five programs to generate more 10-plus-yard gains on the ground than through the air in 2020. If the Irish want to give Clemson a run for their money, this will have to change."

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who the Irish face this weekend, checked in at 6th and Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec ranked 7th. Notre Dame also still has to face North Carolina, whose quarterback (Sam Howell) ranked 2nd on the list.

Notre Dame faces Clemson on November 7. Tiger quarterback Trevor Lawrence ranks 1st.

———————

Comments (5)
No. 1-1
chamgel
chamgel

Hard to make big plays and look good as a passer when you look like that in the pocket

