Ian Book Talks Notre Dame's Victory Over Florida State

Notre Dame improved to 3-0 thanks to a sometimes sloppy but otherwise dominant offensive performance. The Fighting Irish racked up 554 yards yards of offense in the 42-26 victory.

Following the game, senior quarterback Ian Book talked about the Fighting Irish victory.

To begin, Book talked about the play of the offensive line, which Book called the best in the country.

Book talked about the overall performance of the Irish offense, which he called "clean." He also talked about what happened to left tackle Liam Eichenberg, who had to miss part of the second quarter after injuring his eye.

Book talked about the offense's execution, and emphasis on not hurting themselves with mistakes.

Senior wide receiver Javon McKinley had a breakout performance, hauling in five passes for 107 yards, both of which led the Irish offense. Book talked about connecting with the veteran receiver.

Notre Dame finished the game with a balanced attack, rushing for 353 yards and throwing for 201 yards. The Irish averaged 8.4 yards per rush and 12.6 yards per pass attempt. Notre Dame's 8.27 yards per play was its most against a Power 5 opponent since it went for 8.45 yards per play against Wake Forest back on Nov. 4, 2017.

