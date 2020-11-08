Ian Book Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Clemson

Notre Dame earned its biggest win in decades, beating the No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers by a 47-40 score in double overtime.

Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book was instrumental in the win, bringing the team back from a 33-26 deficit with less than two minutes to go in the game.

Book finished the game with 310 yards through the air on 22-39 passing, and he added another 64 yards on the ground. Following the game, Book talked about the victory.

Here is Book talking about head coach Brian Kelly telling Book that he would win the game for the Irish.

In the third quarter, Book fumbled the ball near the end zone and Clemson recovered. In the clip below Book talks about bouncing back from that mistake.

Book talks about watching the defense put the game away in the second overtime.

Notre Dame players kept talking about needing to quickly get focused for Boston College, but Book talked about still taking time to enjoy this victory.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

