Ian Book Talks Becoming Notre Dame's All-Time Winningest QB, Legacy

Notre Dame finished the 2020 regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, marking the second time in three seasons the Fighting Irish finished with an unblemished regular season record.

Quarterback Ian Book was the starter for eight of the 12 wins in 2018 and for all 10 of the regular season wins this season. With the 45-21 victory over Syracuse, the Irish won their 30th game with Book as the starting quarterback, which set a new program record.

When you consider the legendary names of players who have lined up at that position throughout Notre Dame's history it puts the record into context.

Notre Dame is 30-3 in games started by Book, a record that doesn't include the bowl game against LSU in 2017, when the Irish signal caller came off the bench to rally the Irish to victory.

Following the win, Book talked about what it meant to become the winningest quarterback in program history.

Book is next asked about whether or not this was something he thought about it when he arrived back in 2016, and when this record started to become a real possibility.

Book was asked how he wants to be remembered at Notre Dame, and his answer had absolutely nothing to do with the 30 wins. It was an answer that shows Book and his team still have unfinished business they want to accomplish.

NOTE: Video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

