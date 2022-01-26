Breaking Down The Most Important Tasks For Harry Hiestand and Chansi Stuckey

Notre Dame has made two hires on offense this offseason and those two hires were made official this week. Marcus Freeman added Harry Hiestand (offensive line) and Chansi Stuckey (wide receivers) to his staff.

The combination of Hiestand and Stuckey gives Notre Dame a much-needed coaching boost on offense. Both coaches have very important tasks in front of them, and there are priorities each must focus on, and that is the topic of our most recent show.

Here's a look at what we discussed.

HARRY HIESTAND

The first task for Hiestand is getting the line to play with much greater physicality and getting the line to play with much better technique than it has since he left. We break down the areas that were lacking and how Hiestand get them on track, and quickly.

The next step is getting the most out of talented rising sophomore Blake Fisher. Hiestand has coached a number of star players and Fisher has the tools to be the next one. Classmate Joe Alt is already a relatively advanced player, but Fisher needs a bit more work, and that needs to be a top task for Hiestand.

We spend some time during the show discussing Fisher's talent and work ethic, and how he and Hiestand need to find a way to click in order to maximize his potential.

Another important task for Hiestand is getting more from the guards, which was a major problem for the Fighting Irish line for much of the 2021 campaign.

CHANSI STUCKEY

Stuckey inherits a talented group, but one that lacks depth and one that struggles with doing the simple things. His first and most important task is installing the proper fundamentals of receiver play, both from a route running and pass catching standpoint.

Notre Dame has a trio of very talented rising sophomores, and Stuckey needs to make Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas and especially Deion Colzie a top priority. Colzie could definitely use some special attention for a number of reasons.

Finally, instead of going for a 2022 recruit or a player in the transfer portal, we discuss why Stuckey should spend his time trying to recruit rising junior Xavier Watts to offense.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter