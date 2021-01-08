Irish Breakdown: Notre Dame Mailbag

The 2020 Notre Dame football season has come to a close, and its time to move forward and think about the future. That makes it the perfect time to have a mailbag, but I can't do it without you!

What we are going to do is have an Irish Breakdown mailbag that begins now and will go through the weekend.

Here's how it will work. In the comments section below, please submit any questions you have about Notre Dame football, Notre Dame recruiting or anything else Fighting Irish athletics related. As you submit questions I'll take them, add them to this article and provide my answer.

We can talk about the defensive coordinator search, players lost, plays coming in, players returning, spring ball, looking ahead to the 2021 season, etc. Anything you want to discuss we'll discuss.

So, fire away!

Q&A

11:41 AM - Q: Chamgel - Let’s talk see defensive coordinator... have you heard anything new on Freeman? If he’s not the guy, who’s next in line?

Answer: The latest I've heard is that Freeman is expected to turn Notre Dame down, but that isn't official, and hopefully Notre Dame has made him a financial offer and a "you're in charge" offer that he can't refuse. I wouldn't be surprised at all if a decision with Freeman was made today, at least in regards to Notre Dame.

