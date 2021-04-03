Irish Breakdown Mailbag: Talking Notre Dame Recruiting, Spring Practice, Pro Day

Irish Breakdown answered listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame Football, Fighting Irish recruiting and Notre Dame's recent Pro Day

Notre Dame is going through a very busy period, so there was a lot to discuss in the latest Irish Breakdown Mailbag. Notre Dame is in the middle of spring practice, recruiting is going hot and heavy and the Irish just completed their Pro Day. We talked about all those topics, and more, in the latest podcast.

Here is a sample of some of the topics discussed in this episode:

*** Would Brian Kelly have won a national title by now if he was at Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State?

*** How being a more efficient and explosive offense is the key to Notre Dame turning the final corner as a program.

*** The pros and cons to Josh Lugg playing right tackle in the spring even though Kelly said he'd likely move to guard in the fall.

*** The potential early impact of freshman offensive lineman Blake Fisher, and whether or not he's a legit contender to win a starting job in year one.

*** Discussing recent comments by Notre Dame players comparing Marcus Freeman's defense to the Clark Lea defense.

*** The role that strength and conditioning coordinator Matt Balis plays in recruiting.

*** Whether or not Notre Dame can run RPOs out of 12 and 13 personnel, which are its tight end heavy looks.

*** Thoughts on Notre Dame making recent offers to running back Quinshon Judkins and defensive end Darren Agu.

*** The projected two-deep at wide receiver, and what my ideal rotation would be at the position in 2022.

*** What to make of Brian Kelly's recent comments on Liam Eichenberg and his ability to play left tackle.

*** Whether or not Brian Kelly is too stubborn to change his offensive philosophy.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter