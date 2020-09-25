Thank You: A Message To The Irish Breakdown Community

What a year it has been for Notre Dame and Irish Breakdown!

It was exactly one year ago today that we launched the Irish Maven site, which I eventually renamed Irish Breakdown. Running my own site has certainly been challenging, but also so incredibly rewarding, thanks mostly to all of you!

In the last year we went through a successful Notre Dame football season, a hoops season, a great start to the baseball season and then ….. a global pandemic! When my wife got sick in April, the Irish Breakdown community showed its heart and spirit by offering prayers and words of encouragement. That was the first time that it really felt like a true family, which is what I want the site to be!

There was a time not that long ago that it looked like Notre Dame’s 2020 season would never take place, and now we sit here with the Irish at 2-0 … and not playing because of after-effects of that pandemic.

Through it all, Irish Breakdown has continued to grow and grow over the last year. When I feared we would lose our base because of the lack of sports, a very important core group of folks stuck around and kept the site strong and healthy. Without them who knows where we would be right now, but you all stuck with me through all of the ups and downs, and over the last month we’ve seen tremendous growth within our Irish Breakdown community.

Our subscriber base has grown by 200% in the last month, and our overall numbers are incredibly strong. Because of all of you, Irish Breakdown consistently ranks among the top Sports Illustrated/Maven Coalition sites in our entire network!

This first year has been incredibly fun, and challenging, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds. There are several things I am currently working on to make our site even better, bigger and stronger. For those of you that are already a part of our community, thank you so very, very much, from the bottom of my heart.

For those of you who have yet to fully jump on board, or haven’t come over with us yet, you are always welcome! We want to make this community grow and get stronger every day.

Bryan Driskell, Publisher

