Is Jack Coan A Lock To Start At Notre Dame?

Notre Dame landed Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan, but is he, and should he be a lock to start?

Notre Dame landed Wisconsin grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan back in early January, and that pickup helped solidify the Fighting Irish depth chart at the position in 2021.

The assumption is that Coan will start in 2021, but the question now is will Coan be the entrenched, no doubt about it starter, or will the younger quarterbacks on the roster be given an opportunity to legitimately battle for the starting job in the spring and fall.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into whether Coan should or shouldn't be the assumed starter, whether the younger quarterbacks should get their shot at the job, and what should the staff do with the younger players if Coan wins the job and holds onto the job with strong play.

The episode begins with analysis of Coan, and whether or not he has the tools to be a productive, winning quarterback at Notre Dame or if he's just a place holder until the younger players are ready. There's a little bit of disagreement on this between the IB staff.

There are some statistical arguments that must be paid attention to that show Coan was a much better starter in his one season at Wisconsin than you'd think based on his raw numbers.

Following that analysis of Coan, the staff talks about rising sophomore Drew Pyne and rising junior Brendon Clark. Pyne especially is a topic of more extensive discussion in this podcast. We didn't talk as much about freshman Tyler Buchner because he's been discussed so extensively in the past.

This podcast was sparked by a question that was asked in our most recent Irish Breakdown mailbag on YouTube. You can see that question and the answer to it below:

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter