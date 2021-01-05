Linebacker Jack Lamb To Transer From Notre Dame

Notre Dame junior linebacker Jack Lamb has announced he plans to transfer out of of the program. Lamb was Notre Dame's top special teams player in 2020, leading the team with seven special teams tackles according to Pro Football Focus.

Lamb was Notre Dame's top cover player on special teams, and his 13 total tackles on the season was just one fewer than starting Buck linebacker Shayne Simon. Lamb played linebacker in anything but mop up duty in just one game, and that was against South Florida. Lamb had three tackles on just 22 snaps and was the highest graded defender from that game, according to Pro Football Focus.

Lamb was pushing for the starting role in fall camp before missing two practices with an injury, and upon returning from that brief stint out he was no longer in the mix at the position. Considering how poor the play was at the position most of the season, the decision not to play Lamb and sophomore Jack Kiser more was puzzling.

Despite not getting action on defense, Lamb embraced his role as a top special teams cover player. Twice he won my Special Teams Player of the Game honor, and he according to PFF he tied for the conference lead in special teams tackles.

Lamb was one of the nation's top recruits coming out of high school in 2018. He ranked as the nation's No. 99 overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings. Rivals ranked him as the nation's No. 77 overall player.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter