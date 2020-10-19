RB Jahmir Smith Has Left The Notre Dame Program

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced during his Monday press conference that junior running back Jahmir Smith has left the football team. Kelly said that Smith has decided he no longer wants to play football, so this doesn't sound like a situation where he is looking to play elsewhere.

Smith carried the ball just five times for 15 yards this season. He rushed for 180 yards on 42 carries in 2019, and he scored two touchdowns. He carried the ball six times for 28 yards as a freshman in 2018.

Notre Dame moved sophomore Kendall Abdur-Rahman to running back in fall camp, and having him on the roster gives the Irish the depth of talent it needs at the position. Notre Dame also has Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree, C'Bo Flemister and Jafar Armstrong also at the position.

Smith signed with Notre Dame in the 2018 class out of Sanford (N.C.) Lee County.

Kelly said that he will have further comment on Smith's decision and future at a later time.

