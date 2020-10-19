SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

RB Jahmir Smith Has Left The Notre Dame Program

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced during his Monday press conference that junior running back Jahmir Smith has left the football team. Kelly said that Smith has decided he no longer wants to play football, so this doesn't sound like a situation where he is looking to play elsewhere.

Smith carried the ball just five times for 15 yards this season. He rushed for 180 yards on 42 carries in 2019, and he scored two touchdowns. He carried the ball six times for 28 yards as a freshman in 2018.

Notre Dame moved sophomore Kendall Abdur-Rahman to running back in fall camp, and having him on the roster gives the Irish the depth of talent it needs at the position. Notre Dame also has Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree, C'Bo Flemister and Jafar Armstrong also at the position.

Smith signed with Notre Dame in the 2018 class out of Sanford (N.C.) Lee County.

Kelly said that he will have further comment on Smith's decision and future at a later time.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals

All the latest updates, news and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 12-7 win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

NDHoosier

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's Win Over Louisville: Offense

Key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame offense from the win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Grades: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville

Grades for the Notre Dame offense from the win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's Win Over Louisville: Defense

Key takeaways from the Notre Dame defense during its impressive performance against Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Petu

GameDay Chat: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

All the updates and latest analyst from the Notre Dame vs. Florida State matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

A One-Time Transfer Waiver Is Not The Answer For College Football

The NCAA creating a one-time transfer waiver isn't good for players, and it's even worse for non blue blood programs

Bryan Driskell

by

dbhenders

Notre Dame Opponent Recap: Week Seven

A look at how Notre Dame's opponents performed in week seven of the college football season

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Pittsburgh

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Pittsburgh

Bryan Driskell

Podcast: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Louisville

The Irish Breakdown staff breaks down the Notre Dame victory over Louisville

Bryan Driskell