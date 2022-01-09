Jarrett Patterson To Return To Notre Dame For The 2022 Season

Notre Dame's exceptional offseason just got even better as senior center and three-year starter Jarrett Patterson announced he was coming back for a fifth and final season.

Patterson had been rumored to be leaning towards leaving for the NFL in recent weeks, but when the ultimate decision was made he chose to come back for one final ride. This comes a day after star end Isaiah Foskey announced he was returning, which followed announcements from Jayson and Justin Ademilola that they were coming back.

It also comes a day after Northwestern All-American safety Brandon Joseph announced he was coming to Notre Dame as a transfer.

It has been quite the offseason for head coach Marcus Freeman, who continues to get great news as he heads into his first full season.

Patterson will be coached in his final season by Harry Hiestand, who is expected to replace Jeff Quinn as the team's offensive line coach. Hiestand made a habit of developing his top linemen into high draft picks, with four of his former Fighting Irish proteges becoming first round picks during his previous six-year stint at Notre Dame.

Patterson's return is important because the Notre Dame line in 2022 will be very talented, but also likely very young. Along with sixth-year senior Josh Lugg, Patterson will provide much-needed leadership for young standouts like Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Rocco Spindler and the incoming freshman class.

The California native had a solid 2021 campaign, but his own performance was hampered by the overall subpar play of the unit and the fact the Irish struggled so much at guard. With Andrew Kristofic getting experience, the possibility of Lugg moving inside and another year for some talented young players, along with the arrival of Hiestand, the supporting cast around Patterson should be much better. That should also make his game better and allow him to put even better film out for NFL teams a year from now.

