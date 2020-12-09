Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named A Nagurski Trophy Finalist

Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is given annually to the nation's best defensive player.

Owusu-Koramoah leads the Irish defense with 49 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. His one interception also tied for the team lead, and Owusu-Koramoah added 1.5 sacks on the season.

The Hampton, Va. native has been Notre Dame's top defensive playmaker all season, using his range, athleticism and instincts to make game-changing plays throughout the season. Notre Dame opponents have spent much of the season trying to avoid the talented rover.

This award was first handed out in 1993, and former Irish linebacker Manti Te'o (2012) is the only former Notre Dame player to win it.

Tulsa linebacker Zavon Collins, Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II were the other four finalists.

