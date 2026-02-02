The Winter Olympics are set to open this weekend in Milano Cortina, Italy, and Notre Dame will be represented by an all-time Fighting Irish athlete as three-time pentathalon national champion Jadin O'Brien has made the women's two-person bobsled team.



It's quite the feat for O'Brien, who was participating in her final year of track and field at Notre Dame a year ago at this time. She's only been bobsledding for a few months, but is already off to the Winter Olympics.

Some people are just athletes, no matter what you have them do, and O'Brien is certainly that.



Her accomplishment got me thinking a bit though: if there was an all-time Notre Dame football bobsled team, who would be on it?



Instead of going the two-man route, I'm thinking the four-man bobsled, just like in Cool Runnings. Great speed and massive strength are the requirements. So who would make it? Here's the four I came up with.

Tommy Tremble

Tremble has spent since 2021 in the NFL as a member of the Carolina Panthers, and participated in his first NFL playoffs this season. Notre Dame fans remember him for being as good of blocking tight end as the school has ever seen, but often forget he was capable of running a sub-4.6 40-yard dash, which he did at his Pro Day in 2021.



A Notre Dame football bobsled team has to include Tremble.

Jeremiyah Love

At 6-0, 217-pounds, Jeremiyah Love isn't far off of the prototypical size of a male Olympic bobsledder. Factor in his speed and strength and it feels like another body you can't possibly skip out on manning the Notre Dame bobsled team.



Then in the summer games he could be a 110-meter hurdler for good measure.

Josh Adams

We might be getting a little late in the game considering Josh Adams played at Notre Dame eight years ago and not in the NFL since 2020, but his speed is undeniable as he entered the Heisman Trophy discussion midway through that 2017 largely because of it. Couple that with his size and strength and Adams is a solid bobsled pick.

Jaylon Smith

He was hurt in his final game at Notre Dame and didn't run a 40-yard dash at the NFL combine or Notre Dame's Pro Day, but Jaylon Smith screams that he would have been a successful bobsledder. Strength and speed is the name of the game, and Smith had more than a little of both in his three years starring at linebacker for the Fighting Irish.



An all-time linebacker and one heck of an all-around athlete takes the final spot in our little makeshift Notre Dame bobsled team.

Feel the rhythm



Feel the rhyme



Get on up



It's bobsled time!