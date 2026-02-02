2026 Men’s Olympic Curling Odds (Great Britain Favored to Win Gold Medal)

When you think of curling, you probably think of Canada, but the Canadians haven't won Olympic gold on the men's side since 2014 in Sochi. The United States won men's curling gold in 2018 in PyeongChang, and Sweden won in 2022 in Beijing.

Now, there's a whole different country that's favored to win men's Olympic gold, and it has not won a gold medal in the men's tournament since 1924. Let's take a look at the odds.

Olympic Men's Curling Gold Medal Odds

Great Britain -105

Canada +190

Switzerland +550

Sweden +1000

Germany +2700

Italy +2700

China +2700

Norway +3000

USA +7000

Czechia +10000

Great Britain is the betting favorite to win the men's Olympic gold medal this year at -105, an implied probability of 51.22%.

Curling first appeared in the 1924 Games, and the gold medal was won by Britain. After that singular year, curling didn't reappear in the Olympics until 1998. Canada then dominated the scene for the next five Games, winning gold three times and silver twice. The Canadian men's team has fallen off the map since then, winning just a single bronze medal in the last two Winter Games.

Curling experts seem to believe the men's gold medal this year is a coin flip between Britain and Canada, and the betting odds would agree.

I'm going to lean towards Canada this year. Brad Jacobs, Canada's skip, is set to return to the Olympics. He was the team's skip the last time Canada won the gold medal in the men's division back in 2014. Since then, his team fell short in the qualifying stages, but now he seems to be back to playing at the level that won Canada gold in 2014.

I'll back the Canadians to regain curling dominance at +190.

Pick: Canada To Win Men's Curling Gold +190 via FanDuel

