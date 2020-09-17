SI.com
Joe Wilkins Jr. Talks About His Father, Being Patient, Mental Reps and the Playbook

Bryan Driskell

Running back Kyren Williams wasn't the only breakout player for the Irish offense in the 27-13 win over Duke. Junior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. was thrust into the lineup due to an injury to starter Ben Skowronek. Wilkins responded with a strong all-around game, which included his first career catches.

Following Tuesday's practice, the Fighting Irish junior addressed a number of interesting topics.

HERE

0:05 - Wilkins was named after his father, who passed away before the Notre Dame junior was born. He talks about what it means to have his father's name, and how he intends to carry on that legacy.

0:40 - The junior talks about being patient while he waited on his opportunity, and the parts of his game that he has been working on during his first two seasons at Notre Dame.

1:12 - Wilkins talks about how he was able to stay locked in early in the game despite not originally being part of the game plan. He notes how the coaches praised him for executing a play that he did not practice for during the week.

1:50 - Wilkins talks about how many reps he got with quarterback Ian Book during camp and in the week of preparation.

2:27 - Wilkins talks about the challenge of learning the extensive Notre Dame playbook and how much is thrown on freshman wideouts. That leads to him talking about his football IQ, which has helped him throughout his career.

