Cornerback JoJo Johnson To Transfer From Notre Dame

Notre Dame freshman cornerback JoJo Johnson took to Twitter to announce his intention to leave the program.

According to sources this was not a surprising move by Johnson, and the move is not due to injury, playing time, his spot on the depth chart or academic issues. Johnson leaving was a decision that was supported and encouraged by Notre Dame.

Johnson signed with Notre Dame out of Merrillville (Ind.) High School as part of the 2021 class. A two-way standout for the Pirates, Johnson an impact pass catcher and growing cover man. He was recruited to Notre Dame as a cornerback, but his freshman season was cut short by an ACL injury.

Johnson was a player whose name was often brought up when talking about filling the depth chart at wide receiver, but clearly that won't be the case now.

The Indiana native is the third player from the 2021 class to leave the program. Safety Khari Gee transferred to Georgia Tech and linebacker/edge Devin Aupiu left the program in the spring and transferred to UCLA.

