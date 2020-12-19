Joshua Lugg To Start At Center For Notre Dame vs. Clemson

According to sources, Joshua Lugg will start at center for Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game.

According to a source close to the situation, Notre Dame will be starting senior Joshua Lugg at center in the ACC Championship game against Clemson.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn said on Fox Sports that Zeke Correll was unavailable, but multiple sources informed Irish Breakdown that Correll was available, and that Lugg starting was about the staff making the decision to start the veteran. My sources indicated that Correll was ready to go if his number is called.

This will be Lugg's second straight start at center. He also started at center in Notre Dame's 45-21 victory over Syracuse. Lugg started the final five games of the 2019 season at right tackle while filling in for an injured Robert Hainsey. This will be Lugg's seventh overall start for the Irish.

Notre Dame welcomes Tommy Kraemer back at right guard after he was kept out of the starting lineup the previous two games after he dealt with an emergency appendectomy.

