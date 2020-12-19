FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Search

Joshua Lugg To Start At Center For Notre Dame vs. Clemson

According to sources, Joshua Lugg will start at center for Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game.
Author:
Publish date:

According to a source close to the situation, Notre Dame will be starting senior Joshua Lugg at center in the ACC Championship game against Clemson. 

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn said on Fox Sports that Zeke Correll was unavailable, but multiple sources informed Irish Breakdown that Correll was available, and that Lugg starting was about the staff making the decision to start the veteran. My sources indicated that Correll was ready to go if his number is called. 

This will be Lugg's second straight start at center. He also started at center in Notre Dame's 45-21 victory over Syracuse. Lugg started the final five games of the 2019 season at right tackle while filling in for an injured Robert Hainsey. This will be Lugg's seventh overall start for the Irish.

Notre Dame welcomes Tommy Kraemer back at right guard after he was kept out of the starting lineup the previous two games after he dealt with an emergency appendectomy. 

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame Shaun Crawford
Football

There Will Be A Lot More Notre Dame Fans Today

Joshua Lugg
Football

Joshua Lugg To Start At Center For Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Kellen Mond
Football

College Football Games To Watch: Championship Week

Prince Kollie
Recruiting

Ranking The Notre Dame 2021 Signees: Defense

Lorenzo Styles
Recruiting

Ranking The Notre Dame 2021 Signees: Offense

Screen Shot 2020-11-02 at 10.29.09 PM
Football

Game Day Central: Notre Dame vs Clemson

Ryan Barnes
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Class Grades: Defense

Deion Colzie
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Class Grades: Offense

Brian Kelly
Football

Brian Kelly Hints At Skipping Playoff If Parents Not Allowed To Attend