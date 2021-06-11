Kyle Hamilton Earns First Team All-America Honors From Lindy's Sports

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton continues to garner a great deal of preseason hype, and this time it is Lindy's Sports that threw out a major preseason honor. The preseason magazine named Hamilton a preseason first team All-American and also named him the nation's No. 1 non-traditional Heisman Trophy candidate.

Hamilton was also ranked by Lindy's as the No. 1 draft prospect at safety and the No. 1 safety in the country in the positional rankings.

Of course, the preseason hype is justified, as Hamilton was a freshman All-American and had a brilliant sophomore campaign. Hamilton led the Fighting Irish defense with 63 tackles last season to go with 4.5 tackles for loss, six pass break ups and an interception.

A long, instinctive and athletic safety, Hamilton is expected to be a versatile weapon for first-year coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Five Notre Dame opposing players also earned All-American honors. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner was named a first team selection along with Hamilton. Cincinnati end Myjai Sanders, Purdue end George Karlaftis and USC end Drake Jackson all earned second team honors on defense while North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell earned second team honors on offense.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter