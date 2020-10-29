SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Kyle Hamilton Models His Style After Some Of The Game's Best

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton has already emerged as one of the top players in the country at his position. The talented safety hasn't made as many plays in the last two games as he did early in the season, and there's a reason for that .... teams are starting to purposely avoid him.

Pitt tried to go at Hamilton more than previous opponents, and the talented young safety helped shut the pass game down.

Hamilton has the look of a future star, and a future high draft pick. The talented young defender is known as a hard worker and a smart young player, and he has chosen to model his game after a number of different players, and they are all some of the game's best. In the video below he describes who those players are:

Hamilton's father - Derrick - was a professional basketball player overseas, and for much of his son's life he's been a coach or trainer for professional athletes. According to the young Hamilton, being around professionals has helped him grow and mature as a player. He explains in this video:

Head coach Brian Kelly made some interesting comments this week, comments that an Irish Breakdown source mentioned on Saturday before the Pitt game. It involved a very welcome change in mindset. Hamilton was surprised by the. comments, but embraced them.

Georgia Tech has a talented an athletic freshman quarterback and an even better freshman running back. Hamilton talked about the talent of both players:

Note: All video is courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

