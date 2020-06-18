IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame's Most Exciting Player: Safety Kyle Hamilton

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame returns a talented football team in 2020, and that is why the Fighting Irish once again enter the season with a chance for their second College Football Playoff berth.

When talking about the most talented or most exciting player on the roster there are several players that could be chosen. For ESPN analyst Tom VanHaaren, that player is rising sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton.

Here is what VanHaaren said about the talented Irish safety: 

"Let's give the defense a little love here, too. In his freshman season, safety Hamilton had four interceptions, six pass breakups and 41 total tackles. He quickly became a name everyone was talking about and now, going into the 2020 season, Hamilton is primed to be one of the best safeties in the country in only his second season. He can make a big play at any time, brought some excitement to Notre Dame's defense last season and should do much of the same this season."

Hamilton is considered one of the nation's top returning safeties. He's ranked as the nation's fifth best safety according to ESPN and Lindy's Sports ranks him as the sixth best safety.

A five-star recruit coming out of Georgia, Hamilton was able to work himself into a safety rotation that returned a pair of talented and experienced players that were also team captains. The trio was part of a Notre Dame defense that ranked fifth nationally in the final Fremeau Efficiency Index.

Hamilton was a key figure in the defense, breaking up six passes and leading the squad with four interceptions. He took his first career interception back to the house for a score, and Hamilton's range, instincts, intelligence and willingness to mix it up stood out all season.

He's getting a great deal of expectation and pressure placed upon his shoulders, but there is no disputing the young safety's talent.

To read the entire ESPN article, which lists the most exciting player for three Irish opponents, click HERE.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bold Prediction: 2020 Defensive Line Will Be Notre Dame's Best Yet

The 2020 defensive line will be the most productive since the staff turnover following the 2016 season

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Irish Breakdown: Notre Dame Mailbag

Answering all your question about Notre football and Notre Dame recruiting

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Joe Wilkins Jr. Could Step Into A Key Rotation Role In 2020

Junior receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. has yet to make a catch at Notre Dame, but that could change in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Keys To A Top Five Class For Notre Dame: Defense

Breaking down the five keys on defense that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Notre Dame QB Ian Book A Top 25 College Football Player

Athlon Sports ranks Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book as one of the nation's 25 best player

Bryan Driskell

Keys To A Top Five Class For Notre Dame: Offense

Breaking down the five players on offense that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Daelin Hayes Named A Preseason All-American

Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes was named a second-team All-American by Street & Smith's

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Notre Dame Ranked No. 10 In Lindy's Preseason Rankings

Analyzing the analysis of Lindy's Sports, which ranks Notre Dame 10th in its preseason magazine

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Lindy's: Notre Dame Has The Nation's Best Offensive Line

The preseason publication ranked the Notre Dame offensive line as the best group of blockers in the country

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Talented 2022 Quarterback Is High On Notre Dame

In-state quarterback Brady Allen is one of the top 2022 quarterbacks, and he's high on Notre Dame

Nathan Erbach

by

KevinPS