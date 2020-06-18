Notre Dame's Most Exciting Player: Safety Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame returns a talented football team in 2020, and that is why the Fighting Irish once again enter the season with a chance for their second College Football Playoff berth.

When talking about the most talented or most exciting player on the roster there are several players that could be chosen. For ESPN analyst Tom VanHaaren, that player is rising sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton.

Here is what VanHaaren said about the talented Irish safety:

"Let's give the defense a little love here, too. In his freshman season, safety Hamilton had four interceptions, six pass breakups and 41 total tackles. He quickly became a name everyone was talking about and now, going into the 2020 season, Hamilton is primed to be one of the best safeties in the country in only his second season. He can make a big play at any time, brought some excitement to Notre Dame's defense last season and should do much of the same this season."

Hamilton is considered one of the nation's top returning safeties. He's ranked as the nation's fifth best safety according to ESPN and Lindy's Sports ranks him as the sixth best safety.

A five-star recruit coming out of Georgia, Hamilton was able to work himself into a safety rotation that returned a pair of talented and experienced players that were also team captains. The trio was part of a Notre Dame defense that ranked fifth nationally in the final Fremeau Efficiency Index.

Hamilton was a key figure in the defense, breaking up six passes and leading the squad with four interceptions. He took his first career interception back to the house for a score, and Hamilton's range, instincts, intelligence and willingness to mix it up stood out all season.

He's getting a great deal of expectation and pressure placed upon his shoulders, but there is no disputing the young safety's talent.

To read the entire ESPN article, which lists the most exciting player for three Irish opponents, click HERE.

