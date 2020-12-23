Kyren Williams Named ACC Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Notre Dame sophomore running back Kyren Williams added to his postseason achievements by earning the ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Williams is considered a redshirt freshman by league standards, and after playing just four games and carrying the ball just four times last season, he broke out immediately for Notre Dame in 2020.

The St. Louis native rushed for 112 yards, had 93 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in the season-opening win over Duke. It was one of six 100-yard games for Williams, who heads into the College Football Playoff with 1,061 rushing yards (5.4 YPC), 282 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns on the season.

Williams earned second-team All-ACC running back honors by the media and coaches, and he was also named an honorable mention All-ACC player as an all-purpose player. Earning All-ACC honors at running back in 2020 is quite the achievement when one considers the depth of talent in the league this season.

The Notre Dame sophomore did a little bit of everything for the offense this fall. He made plays between the tackles in the run game, he made plays on the perimeter, when used he was a difficult pass game matchup and as the season wore on he got better and better as a pass blocker.

Notre Dame played two ranked opponents during the regular season, Clemson and North Carolina, and Williams racked up 140 yards and 124 yards in those two games, respectively. He also rushed for five touchdowns and caught a pass for another in those two Irish victories.

