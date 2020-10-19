Notre Dame Running Back Kyren Williams Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Notre Dame sophomore running back Kyren Williams continued his outstanding season in Saturday's win over Louisville, rushing for 127 yards on 25 carries. The strong performance, which included him grinding the game away late in the fourth quarter, earned him Rookie of the Week honors in the ACC.

Here is what the ACC put in their release:

"Rushed for 127 yards on 25 carries in Saturday’s 12-7 win over Louisville • Reached the 100-yard rushing plateau for the third time in four games this season • Now ranks second in the ACC and sixth in the FBS in rushing yards per game (121.5) and third (ACC) and eighth (FBS) in all-purpose yards (151.2) • Saturday’s 127 rushing yards came against a Cardinals’ defense that had only allowed opposing teams 156.8 rushing yards per game entering the matchup with the Irish • Also blocked on Louisville’s blitz packages, allowing QB Ian Book to rush for 47 yards, as well as buy time in the pocket."

Williams has now topped 100 yards in three of the team's four games this season. The St. Louis native ranks sixth nationally in rushing yards per game at 121.5, and he ranks 29th in yards per rush (6.7). Freshman Chris Tyree ranks 23rd at 6.9 yards per carry. Williams ranks second in the ACC in rushing yards per game, trailing only Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert (148.0), a transfer from Kansas.

Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker III earned the top back honors after rushing for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-23 win over Virginia.

