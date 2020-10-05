SI.com
Latest Covid-19 Numbers For Notre Dame Are Strong

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has released its latest Covid-19 testing and isolation numbers, and it's a strong sign for the Fighting Irish program. 

Notre Dame administered 287 Covid-19 tests last week (Monday through Sunday), and there were only two positive tests among the football roster. 

The best part fo that news, aside from the overall low numbers, is that no players beyond the two positive tests are out due to contact tracing.

Based on tests from last week and late in the previous week, Notre Dame currently only has seven players in isolation and four more in quarantine. Some of the players currently in isolation and quarantine were from the previous week's testing, so there's a chance some of them will be able to return some time during this week.

Of course, that number is way down from the 25 positives and 39 isolation/quarantined student-athletes from the previous week. 

All of this testing information explains why Notre Dame was adamant that it was well on pace to be able to play its upcoming contest against Florida State.

