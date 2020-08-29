SI.com
Notre Dame Has Strong Testing Numbers In Latest COVID-19 Release

Bryan Driskell

The University of Notre Dame football program released its latest COVID-19 testing data, and two football players tested positive over the last week out of 206 total tests performed.

The tests were performed by University physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. As the program release above states, the two players that tested positive are now in isolation and their parents have been notified, and through contact tracing two more student athletes were placed into quarantine. According to Irish Breakdown's sources, when a player tests positive that player's roommate also often ends up in quarantine as well. It remains to be seen how long that quarantine lasts, but my sources say it can be at least a week.

Notre Dame began testing on June 18, and since then the Irish program has administered at least 1057 total tests according to my math, and 11 members of the program have tested positive. That gives Notre Dame a negativity rate of 99.0%, which is an excellent number and well below the national average.

