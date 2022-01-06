Notre Dame Scholarship Chart Updates

Notre Dame's scholarship numbers continue to change as the Irish continue to get their depth chart where it needs to be

Notre Dame's depth chart and scholarship numbers for 2022 continue to evolve, and will continue to do so over the next month. In the last week Notre Dame has lost a number of players to the NFL and the transfer portal. The Fighting Irish staff is also looking to add players from the portal, in February's prep signing day and to convince some players to put the draft off for a year.

LATEST NUMBERS

Based on what is known publicly, Notre Dame is very close to being in position to not only get down to 85, but get down enough to be able to add a number of players via the transfer portal and high school signing day.

As of what I know right now, Notre Dame is currently at 87 scholarships, but there are at least eight players that must make NFL or 5th/6th-year decisions, there's a possible medical hardship or two out there and there are other decisions that have to be made by players with other circumstances.

This means Notre Dame needs to go down just two players in order to get to the NCAA mandated 85 by the time the fall semester starts. For every player that Notre Dame adds beyond that it must also lose a player from the current roster beyond the two already discussed.

POSITION BY POSITION OVERVIEW - OFFENSE

Right now the Irish have 39 players on scholarship based on what is known publicly. For the record, that isn't meant to be a hint that I know something you do not. Rather, it is meant to say that obviously the staff is well aware of its numbers and needs and they have likely begun planning on what to do at the various positions, but until we get intel or are informed publicly of the intention of certain players we are going with who is currently on the roster with eligibility remaining.

Here's a look at the offensive scholarship situation.

Quarterback - 4

Notre Dame is currently in a good position from a numbers standpoint, but Ron Powlus III has been injured from almost the moment he arrived and he's not a starting caliber player at a school like Notre Dame. Incoming freshman Steve Angeli likely won't be ready to help as a freshman, so being able to find a grad transfer who is okay providing depth instead of battling for a starting job would be ideal.

I'm purely speculating here, but if Powlus' injuries persist he could end up becoming a medical hardship candidate, which would free up a scholarship towards the 85.

Running Back - 4

This projects that Notre Dame does not return senior C'Bo Flemister, who is unlikely to return as a 5th-year player. My preference is five running backs, but Notre Dame's four scholarship backs all have at least two years of eligibility remaining and all - including freshman Jadarian Price - have the ability to play and produce in 2022.

Notre Dame is also expected to return walk-on Chase Ketterer for his junior season. Ketterer is an athletic player that earned 20 special teams snaps this season and is also the team's option quarterback when it does Navy prep. Ketterer is a good enough player to combine with other players on the roster (Avery Davis, for example) to allow the Irish to be okay with four scholarship players at running back for the 2022 season.

Wide Receiver - 7

Veteran Braden Lenzy announced that he's returning for a 5th season in 2022 and Irish Breakdown has reported in the past that Avery Davis plans to return for a 6th season in 2022. Those are two huge returners for the Irish, who have to replace the now departed Kevin Austin, who is headed to the NFL.

I have yet to hear what Joe Wilkins Jr. plans to do or if he'll be invited back, but it would make sense for Notre Dame to want him back for depth, for experience, for leadership and for the fact Wilkins can be a key part of a wide receiver rotation. Getting him back along with Lenzy and Davis is important.

Seven is at least two players short of the ideal numbers even with the presence of talented walk-on Matt Salerno. So Notre Dame isn't in position to lose anyone from the position and it must add at least two players during the offseason. Of course, one option could be to poach another position, like say pushing to get JoJo Johnson over to offense.

Tight End - 7

I was surprised that Notre Dame asked George Takacs back and that he accepted. Having seven players on scholarship at tight end is A LOT, especially considering the fact Notre Dame almost never throws to the second or third tight end. Notre Dame tight ends not named Michael Mayer were only targeted seven times all season while playing 546 snaps (according to PFF).

Offensive Line - 17

It was announced this week that Josh Lugg was returning for a 6th season while junior Quinn Carroll entered the transfer portal (he ultimately picked Minnesota). With 17 players still on the roster I would expect a little bit more attrition, by at least one player.

Jarrett Patterson has an NFL decision to make and John Dirksen and Notre Dame have a 5-year decision to make for him. This is a position that could get Notre Dame down to 85 in the very near future, but Fighting Irish fans are likely hoping that doesn't happen, because it would likely mean Patterson is off to the NFL.

POSITION BY POSITION OVERVIEW - DEFENSE

Right now the Irish have 44 players on scholarship based on what is known publicly.

Here's a look at the defensive scholarship situation.

Defensive End - 10

Justin Ademilola announced yesterday that he is returning in 2022 for his fifth season. That was a key for Notre Dame and is step one of three that the program needs to put an elite defensive line on the field. Another is Isaiah Foskey, who on Saturday will announce whether he's headed to the NFL or returning for his senior season.

Another player to keep an eye on at the position is Osita Ekwonu, who missed the entire season with an injury. I'm curious to see if he'll return next season, whether he'll stay on the edge or move back to linebacker, or if he'll enter the transfer portal.

I'm also curious to see if Jordan Botelho stays at rover or comes back to defensive end. As of right now I have him slotted at Vyper, but he spent more time at rover this season due to numbers issues there.

Defensive Tackle - 7

With Notre Dame spending so much time mixing between three and four down alignments the numbers here are solid. Jayson Ademilola is the stud at the position and he's expected to announce his intentions for 2022 in the very, very near future. If he returns, and I expect him to return, the defensive tackle depth chart is in good position from a numbers standpoint. It is also a position with players that could help out at defensive end if needed (I'm looking at you, Rylie Mills).

The other bit of good news is that everyone other than Ademilola has at least two more seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the 2020 Covid season. Even without freshman Donovan Hinish being taken into account the Irish have a strong three deep at both inside positions.

Linebacker - 8

From a numbers standpoint Notre Dame is in great shape at inside linebacker. A deeper dive raises a few more questions. We haven't yet heard officially that Bo Bauer will be back, but I fully expect him to return. Notre Dame also gets Marist Liufau back from injury, and the emergence of Prince Kollie gives the Irish four veteran returners and it also welcomes three very, very talented freshmen.

Even if there is a departure the inside linebacker corps is in very, very good shape thanks to the 2022 class.

Rover - 3

The three scholarships account for Isaiah Pryor's potential for a 6th year and incoming freshman Nolan Ziegler. Of course, Botelho was a rover during the season and according to head coach Marcus Freeman, as of last week the staff had yet to decide where he would play in 2022. There's also a chance that freshman Jaylen Sneed could start here, although right now I have him slated for the inside depth chart.

I'm not sure what Pryor's plans are or if the staff intends to bring him back, but he's someone to keep an eye on in regards to scholarships opening up.

Cornerback - 9

We don't yet know whether Notre Dame plans to bring back TaRiq Bracy for a 5th season. There is also a chance, at least from a pure speculation standpoint on my part, that Johnson could move over to wide receiver to help with the numbers on that side of the ball.

Notre Dame is actually in great shape from a numbers standpoint at cornerback, but it obviously needs to get better play at the position opposite Cam Hart. In fact, Notre Dame's cornerback depth chart is such that if the rising sophomores and incoming freshmen have strong offseasons you could see the Irish move a cornerback (like Clarence Lewis, for example) to safety to help solidify that depth chart.

Safety - 7

Houston Griffith announced he is returning for a 5th season but we don't have word on classmate DJ Brown. It would be a bit of a surprise to me if both were brought back, but Notre Dame's lack of ideal numbers and proven depth at the position could make that a bit challenging. Losing freshman Khari Gee to the portal was a bit of a surprise, but the in-season moves of Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson put this position in a much better spot from a numbers standpoint.

Notre Dame is pursuing Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph, a 2020 All-American. They aren't looking at him because of a depth need, the staff is looking for Joseph to boost the talent, experience and production potential at the position.

POSITION BY POSITION OVERVIEW - SPECIAL TEAMS

Here's a look at the special teams scholarship situation.

Specialists - 4

From a scholarship standpoint, Jay Bramblett's departure is negated by the arrival of freshman Bryce McFerson. Notre Dame is expected to have two long snappers on the roster next season now that Michael Vinson earned a scholarship for next season.

Four is a good number for specialists in most instances.

