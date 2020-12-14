Report: Clark Lea To Vanderbilt Almost Done

A Yahoo Sports report says that Clark Lea to Vanderbilt is almost a done deal

According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea is on the verge of becoming the next head coach at Vanderbilt.

Here's a key part of what Thamel wrote regarding Vanderbilt's interest:

"Lea’s success at private, academically oriented schools like Notre Dame and Wake Forest was appealing to first-year Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee. She valued his role in building and shaping the No. 2 Fighting Irish into a national title contender. She’s also a Vanderbilt graduate and former athlete at the school and her priority in her nascent tenure is to unlock the potential of the football program.

Initially the Vanderbilt AD noted she wanted an offensive oriented coach, but she has clearly walked that back, and wisely so. Lea, a Vanderbilt graduate and a Nashville native, is one of the best coordinators in the game, and he's shown he can develop talent at an elite level.

In three seasons running the show for the Irish, Lea has built Notre Dame into one of the nation's best defenses.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter