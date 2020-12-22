Liam Eichenberg Named ACC's Top Blocker

Notre Dame fifth-year senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg was named the best blocker in the ACC, winning the Jacobs Blocker Award.

This is an ACC award that was first given out in 1953 and its goes to player voted as the best blocker in the conference. It is voted on by the league's 15 head coaches and 15 defensive coordinators, which means it was decided by football people who dove into the tape and had first-hand experience of how good Eichenberg was this season.

Notre Dame has one of the nation's best offensive lines, and Eichenberg served as its anchor. The Cleveland, Ohio native did not allow a single sack all season, and according to Pro Football Focus he allowed just one hit on the quarterback all season.

In fact, Eichenberg has not given up a sack since Sept. 29, 2018, which was just his fifth career start. That is a span of 32 games without allowing the opposition to bring down the quarterback.

Eichenberg was also named a first-team All-ACC offensive tackle by the league and the Associated Press.

Here is the highlight package the conference put together for Eichenberg:

