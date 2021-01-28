How The Notre Dame Linebackers Fit Into The Marcus Freeman Defense

Notre Dame will have a new defense and a new linebackers coach in 2021, which will impact the current linebackers on the roster

When Notre Dame hired Marcus Freeman to run the defense it meant there would be a new scheme, a new linebackers coach and a new top man on that side of the ball. Every position will be impacted, but arguably none will be more impacted by the switch than the Fighting Irish linebackers.

In our latest breakdown, Vince DeDario and I dive into how this move will impact the linebackers and in what ways things will remain the same. We talk alignment, scheme, what will change, what will remain the same and project who best fits where.

You can watch the video here:

If you prefer podcast form you can listen to that here:

In the breakdown we show the alignment of the linebackers, differences in usage in the pass game and production differences. If you listen to the breakdown in the podcast be sure to check the three graphs below that are referenced in the analysis.

Base Alignment

Pass Game Usage

Production

