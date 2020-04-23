IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

The NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8:00 PM (Eastern), and that is when we'll start to find out how well the weekend will go for Notre Dame players and all of your favorite pro teams.

Irish Breakdown will run a live thread throughout the night and weekend, where we will give all the latest analysis of not only what the selections mean for Notre Dame players, but for every pick.

The updates will be provided in the main section of this article, but we also want to hear from all of you! What do you think of where the Fighting Irish players will go, what do you think of who your favorite NFL team took, or who should they have taken. Better yet, who should they take even before they make the selections!

Let's get going!

THURSDAY

Before we get started, here is some analysis I've done for a Notre Dame vs. the Nation article.

In recent days there has been a lot of buzz about Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet being a possible first round pick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and USA TODAY's Nate Davis all projected him in round one 

There have also been a couple of mock drafts that have defensive end Julian Okwara going in round one. Pro Football Focus senior analyst Steve Palazzolo and NFL.com's Chad Reuter both had Okwara in round one of their final mock drafts.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jack Sullivan
Jack Sullivan

Editor

I haven’t been as excited for a NFL Draft in awhile...

What pick outside the top 10 are you most confident in happening?

Comment!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

ESPN FPI Projects A 9-3 Season For Notre Dame In 2020

The Football Power Index at ESPN gives Notre Dame very little chance in three contests in 2020.

Bryan Driskell

by

Thrillhouse

Cole Kmet To The Patriots Picking Up Steam

The latest mock draft from NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Cole Kmet heading to the Patriots

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Mock Draft Roundup: All The Top Notre Dame Projections

Before the draft kicks off I break down where the Notre Dame players are slated to go in the top mock drafts.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Analysis Of Dane Brugler's Top 300 Rankings For The 2020 NFL Draft

Breaking down the rankings and analysis of the seven Notre Dame players in Dane Brugler's Top 300 for the NFL Draft.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Cole Kmet In Round One Of Final Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft

The godfather of draft analysis projects tight end Cole Kmet to the NFC North

Bryan Driskell

Niele Ivey Was The Only Choice To Lead Notre Dame

When legendary coach Muffet McGraw left Notre Dame there was only one choice to replace her.

Vince DeDario

PODCAST: Is Expanding The College Football Playoff Good For Notre Dame?

The Irish Breakdown staff discusses whether or not expanding the College Football Playoff is good for Notre Dame.

Bryan Driskell

by

Petu

Irish Targeting Top 2022 Defensive End

Notre Dame is already making a hard push for one of the top 2022 ends in the country

Brian Smith

Niele Ivey Has Been Named The Head Basketball Coach At Notre Dame

The women's basketball program is replacing a legend with a champion, as Niele Ivey has been named the new head coach

Bryan Driskell

by

Michael-FIC