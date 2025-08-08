Notre Dame QB CJ Carr Named One of ESPN's 5 Most Important College Football Players for 2025
ESPN Most Important College Football Players of 2025: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr
Basketball has point guards. Baseball has pitchers. Soccer has goalies. Each sport has a position valued over the rest, but no sport has a position as integral to a team’s success as a quarterback in football.
So it comes as no surprise that in ESPN’s “40 most important players” in CFB for 2025, Bill Connelly’s list is made up mostly of QBs.
What is a bit unexpected, is just how “important” Connelly considers Notre Dame’s CJ Carr to be – especially considering Carr is yet to have run away with the starting quarterback job in training camp.
Nevertheless, Connelly listed Carr as the fourth-most important player in all of college football, behind only Alabama’s Ty Simpson (No. 3), Georgia’s Gunner Stockton (No. 2), and Texas’s Arch Manning (No. 1).
Although Connelly doesn’t clarify this point, one can naturally assume that if Kenny Minchey beats out Carr for the first-team reins, Minchey would slide into that spot (or at the very least, near it).
Impact of ND QB Play
The moral of the story is this: the Fighting Irish’s hopes of returning to the national title game, and, ideally, winning it, rest almost entirely on the shoulders of whoever winds up under center in Notre Dame’s opener against Miami.
For the most part, coach Marcus Freeman knows what he’s getting out of the rest of his crew.
He knows he can lean on lead back Jeremiyah Love – who was recently named to a prestigious watch list – when necessary. Freeman knows he has arguably the nation’s best secondary, led by uber-talented returning cornerbacks Leonard Moore and Christian Gray (more on them later). But does Freeman know what he’s getting out of his starting quarterback? Well, given he doesn’t even know who that is just yet, the answer is a hard no.
As Connelly points out, ND made a CFP run despite relying on quick-hitters through the air and late-down QB keepers with Riley Leonard. Can a pro-style QB such as Carr (or Minchey, if he wins the job) elevate Notre Dame to a new level? One can only wait and watch.
But, according to Connelly, Carr (and ND’s overall QB situation) isn’t the only “important” factor in the Fighting Irish’s 2025 outlook. Both parts of Notre Dame’s dynamic duo at the third level of its defense were named in Connelly’s top 40.
Leonard Moore and Christian Gray
After star defensive back Benjamin Morrison fell out of the lineup due to injury, Moore (a true freshman last season) and Gray (a sophomore in 2024) came to the rescue, and Connelly summed up their overall impact in simple words:
“It was honestly incredible.”
Moore forced two fumbles, had two interceptions and 11 pass breakups, while Gray accounted for one forced fumble, three interceptions and nine pass breakups in 2024.
Although those were memorable campaigns, Connelly couldn’t help but bring up the unthinkable:
“Just imagine if even just one of these two hasn’t reached his ceiling.”