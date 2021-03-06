Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Defense, Recruiting Edition

In the latest Notre Dame Mailbag we talked about the Notre Dame defense and recruiting on the defensive side of the ball

The latest edition of the Notre Dame football mailbag focused on the Fighting Irish defense. During the episode we answered listener and subscriber questions about the Notre Dame defense, its recruiting efforts and even dove into some offensive questions.

Even though we focused mostly on the defense, there were a wide array of topics discussed in this podcast.

A big chunk of the episode covered linebacker recruiting for the 2022 class. Notre Dame has an opportunity to have a truly elite linebacker class in 2022. I break down the top targets at the position, how the top targets on the board fit together and what needs to happen for Notre Dame to land a top class at the position.

Part of the discussion at linebacker recruiting was also giving the latest intel about where things stand with top targets Josh Burnham, Nuiafu Tuihalamaka and Sebastian Cheeks.

We also talk about whether or not senior linebacker Shayne Simon could have a breakout season, and what such a season would mean for the Notre Dame defense. That portion of the podcast can be found in the video at the top of the article.

There is a lengthy discussion about how safety Kyle Hamilton could be used in 2021, and how that will be ultimately determined by how the other safeties play. I'm asked about what to expect from JoJo Johnson in 2021, and other recruiting questions on the defensive side of the ball.

There is also a good discussion about whether or not we might see Notre Dame go with more 3-4 personnel in 2021, or in future seasons, and what that might look like.

Even though we focused mostly on defense, we were also asked some offensive questions. One question involved whether or not Brian Kelly would turn Tommy Rees loose as a play-caller.

