Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: LB Sebastian Cheeks

Notre Dame needs a strong 2022 linebacker class from both a numbers and talent standpoint. A must-get for the Fighting Irish at linebacker is Evanston (Ill.) High School standout Sebastian Cheeks.

SEBASTIAN CHEEKS PROFILE

Hometown: Evanston, Ill.

High School: Evanston

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Stanford, Wisconsin, Louisville, Iowa, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Boston College, Iowa State, Minnesota, Indiana, Northwestern, Arizona State, California, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Illinois

Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 105 overall - No. 13 outside linebacker

247Sports: 4-star - No. 151 overall - No. 14 outside linebacker

ESPN: 4-star - No. 249 overall - No. 24 outside linebacker

Composite: 4-star - No. 137 overall - No. 10 outside linebacker

FILM ANALYSIS

The film on Cheeks is limited, and all I've seen at this point is sophomore highlights and workout videos, so that limits the depth of any evaluation on him. Based on what I have seen, however, is impressive.

Cheeks is built more like a rover at this point, checking in at 6-2 and 210 pounds, but his game and athletic skills are better suited to play inside. He shows impressive foot quickness, and his short-area burst and box speed are outstanding. His lack of girth aids him against the run in some ways, mainly his ability to get through tight run lanes, and when he turns his narrow frame makes him harder to get a clean shot on. Even when he fills out his frame more you'll still see these traits from Cheeks.

His instincts on film are impressive, both in the run game and pass game. Cheeks makes quick decisions and then explodes downhill. His first step burst downhill stands out, and he closes on the football in a hurry. He shows impressive lateral quickness on film and in drills, possessing quick feet, suddenness and good change of direction ability. Cheeks has good range and open-field speed, and he uses those traits to get good depth in coverage and to drive well on routes.

Cheeks not only makes good decisions, he plays with good angles and shows good gap discipline. He plays within the system effectively and doesn't over-commit.

Cheeks will need to fill out and keep adding strength, especially to his upper body. He must also work on block destruction. In college he won't be able to get by on just being the best athlete on the field, but once that part of his game improves he'll be really difficult to handle.

Sophomore Highlights

