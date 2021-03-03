Notre Dame Recruit Profile: Josh Burnham, Linebacker

Notre Dame is a finalist for Michigan two-way standout Josh Burnham, who is one of the top linebackers in the country.

JOSH BURNHAM PROFILE

Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.

High School: Traverse City Central

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan State, Indiana, Cincinnati

2020 Stats: 76 tackles, 5 tackles for loss

Recruited By: Marcus Freeman, Mike Elston

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 85 overall - No. 6 outside linebacker

Rivals: 4-star - No. 141 overall - No. 5 inside linebacker

ESPN: 4-star - No. 162 overall - No. 18 outside linebacker

Composite: 4-star - No. 115 overall - No. 9 outside linebacker

FILM ANALYSIS

The first thing that jumps out about Burnham is his frame and length. Listed between 6-3 and 6-4, and 215 pounds, Burnham possesses an excellent frame that will allow him to fill out quite a bit. Right now I project Burnham as an inside linebacker, and while I don't see it happening, it wouldn't shock me if he outgrew linebacker and ended up coming off the edge.

Beyond a great frame, Burnham possesses elite length, which is evident on the football field and the basketball court. Burnham is an impressive athlete, showing off impressive foot quickness, easy change of direction skills and top-notch burst. Not only does Burnham have very good long speed, his short-area burst and closing speed is outstanding.

Right now he doesn't know how to use that length as a weapon, and that is the one thing that drags down his grade a bit, at least his current grade. Burnham is still a bit of a raw prospect from a technical standpoint. He must improve his footwork at linebacker and also enhance his block destruction inside. At this point he's just getting by on tools and God-given ability, and his technical game is hindered by the fact he plays so many different positions (he plays quarterback, running back and even some wide receiver).

While that might seem like a criticism, a talent evaluation has to love what he sees on film from Burnham. His evaluation is all about the ceiling, and his ceiling is truly elite. Burnham is already a highly productive two-way player in high school, but he's far from being a technician as a player.

Once he starts to focus on defense you'll see his technical game improve. Once his technical game catches up to his physical tools the Traverse City Central athlete will become a truly dominant defensive player. He's just scratching the surface of what he can become, and if your focus is on his upside (and it should be) there aren't many better linebackers in the country.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

