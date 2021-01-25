Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka
Notre Dame recently offered one of the nation's best linebackers, Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka. Notre Dame immediately became a strong contender for the talented 2022 linebacker, who decommitted from USC shortly after.
NIUAFE TUIHALAMAKA PROFILE
Hometown: Mission Hills, Calif.
High School: Bishop Alemany
Height: 6-2
Weight: 230
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)
Upside Grade: 5.0
Offers: Notre Dame, LSU, Florida, USC, Texas, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon State, Vanderbilt
Recruited By: Marcus Freeman
RECRUITING RANKINGS
Rivals: 4-star - No. 65 overall - No. 1 ILB
ESPN: 4-star - No. 76 overall - No. 2 ILB
247Sports: 4-star - No. 78 overall - No. 5 ILB
Composite: 4-star - No. 63 overall - No. 3 ILB
FILM ANALYSIS
Tuihalamaka is a physically advanced player that checked in at 6-2 and over 230 pounds as a sophomore. He has no need to add weight, and moving forward it will just be about reshaping his body, adding more weight room strength and adding explosiveness.
As expected, Tuihalamaka is a powerful young defender. He has a thick, strong lower half, which allows him to arrive at the football with force. His length and natural punch allows him to dismiss blockers with ease and also makes him a strong tackler. As his block destruction technique continues to improve his ability to dominate the run game should become elite.
What wasn't expected, however, was how nimble Tuihalamaka is, and how effectively he's able to fit his big body through thin run lanes. He's not a fast athlete from a pure speed standpoint, but he's agile, far more fluid than I expected and he has impressive short-area quickness and explosiveness.
When you combine that with his high-level instincts, Tuihalamaka is able to cover a lot of ground and get to the football in a hurry. It's impressive how effectively he times up blitzes and run stunts, and his decision making and instincts against the run are special. In that regards he reminds me a great deal of former Irish star Manti Te'o.
The other surprising part of his game was how effectively he gets depth in coverage, and how well he reads routes and makes plays on the ball when playing zone. Tuihalamaka is a strong blitzer inside, and he has traits that should allow him to be an effective edge rusher, which adds versatility to his game.
GRADE KEY
5.0 - Elite player
4.5 - All-American caliber player
4.0 - Multi-year starter
3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter
3.0 - Backup
To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook