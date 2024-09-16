Marcus Freeman Announces Significant Notre Dame Injury Updates Following Purdue Win
Notre Dame dominate Purdue on Saturday, to a tune of a 66-7 victory. The loss was the worst margin of defeat in the 137 years of Purdue football, but it wasn't all good news for Notre Dame.
Three key players left the game with injuries in the first half and none of them returned to action. On Monday Marcus Freeman addressed assembled media at Notre Dame and discussed the injury news.
The players to leave Saturday's game with what looked to be significant injuries were offensive linemen Ashton Craig and Billy Schrauth along with defensive edge rusher Jordan Botelho. Freeman updated the status for all three on Monday.
Marcus Freeman Announces Notre Dame Injury News
Ashton Craig, Center: Out for year (knee)
Billy Schrauth, Right Guard: Out for a "few weeks" (ankle)
Jordan Botelho, Defensive Edge (Vyper): Out for year (knee)
Jordan Faison, Wide Receiver/Punt Returner: "Should be a full go" (ankle)
Joshua Burnham, Defensive End: Remains Questionable (ankle)
As a result, Notre Dame updated its depth chart on Monday to start game week against Miami University.
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated:
ESPN Computer Model Very High Again on Notre Dame After Domination of Purdue
Social Media Reaction from Notre Dame's Domination of Purdue
Is Notre Dame Back? Is Purdue Just Bad? Or Is It Both?