Marcus Freeman Partners with Northern Illinois Coach Thomas Hammock for Strategic Boost
Right after Notre Dame suffered as big of upset as it has had in the last 35 years against Northern Illinois, Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock shook hands and spoke briefly with Marcus Freeman.
Hammock apparently offered Freeman some free advice regarding his team if the Notre Dame head coach was wiling to hear it. To Freeman's credit, he's taken Hammock up on the offer.
Hammock has been making the media rounds this week, helping to spread the word of "The Hard Way" with Northern Illinois football. One of those interviews brought him to Pardon My Take for an interview that was released on Wednesday.
During the interview Hammock was asked about offering Freeman advice, and Hammock disclosed that the offer has since been taken up.
"We've talked on the phone multiple times, exchanged text messages" said Hammock. "It was my first time meeting him, obviously I have a lot of respect for him as a head coach."
"I want him to do well for obvious reasosns and just because we competed doesn't mean we can't help each other or assist each other to make each other better."
Hammock went on to explain how being a head coach can put you in touch with a lot of people, but at times make you feel like you're simultaneously on an island.
"Sometimes when you become a head coach you don't have many people you can rely upon because nobody is going through what you're going through," said Hammock. "I don't know what he's going through but I understand some of the things he's going through and if I can help him and help him achieve they type of things he wants to achieve - that's what it's all about."
Hammock didn't disclose what exactly he shared with the third year Notre Dame head coach but did make clear that he's rooting for Freeman and the Fighting Irish from here out.
"We'll never be a common opponent and I want to see him win a national championship."
Nick's Quick Take:
The Northern Illinois loss was a humbling one across Notre Dame's football program. The good news from this is that Marcus Freeman didn't let his ego get in the way of getting help.
It'd be easy to say, "Gee thanks, but we've got a few coordinators making millions, they'll figure it out".
Instead Freeman took Hammock up on the offer and the two have been in communication this week which is good, seeing as Northern Illinois is 2-0 all-time against Purdue, who Notre Dame plays this week.
