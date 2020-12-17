ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Defense vs Clemson Offense

Breaking down the matchup between the Notre Dame defense against the Clemson offense

Notre Dame and Clemson go for round two on Saturday in the ACC Championship game. It's also round two for the Notre Dame defense and the Clemson offense, two of the nation's best unit.

This time, however, there will be no excuses because Clemson will have Trevor Lawrence back at quarterback. We will get both units at their best, and the winner of this matchup will have a major impact on who wins the ACC crown.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into this matchup.

The show begins by a discussion about the announcement that defensive coordinator Clark Lea will be gone at the end of the season, and how that might impact how the Irish defense plays. That is followed by an analysis of the pass game matchups, run game matchups and the keys to success for the Notre Dame defense.

The episode concludes with a dream scenario ending, and what happens to Clemson should the Fighting Irish win this game.

