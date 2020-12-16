FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Offense vs Clemson Defense

Breaking down the matchup between the Notre Dame offense against the Clemson defense
Author:
Publish date:

Much of the focus for the ACC Championship game is between Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense against the vaunted Notre Dame defense. That matchup will certainly be important, but a case could be made that the battle between the Fighting Irish offense and the Tiger defense is the one that will have the biggest impact.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into this matchup.

The show begins with a look at the statistical matchup between the Irish pass offense and the Clemson pass defense and is followed by a breakdown of the run game. Following that analysis, the Irish Breakdown staff discusses the matchups between the Notre Dame offense and Clemson defense that could have the biggest impact.

Most of the focus is on the player matchups, but there is a coaching matchup that will play a major role as well.

To wrap things up the staff gives their keys to success for the Notre Dame offense.

